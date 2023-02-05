ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur Zilla Prishad approves budget of ₹1,154.47 crore

February 05, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - GUNTUR

The ZP meeting was organised for three districts including Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla

The Hindu Bureau

Guntur Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kathera Henry Christina, centre, Chief Whip in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, left, and Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy during the ZP meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The undivided Guntur Zilla Parishad has approved a budget of ₹1,154.47 crore for the 2023-24 financial year on February 4 (Saturday). With an estimated revenue of ₹1154.47 crore and expenditure of ₹1,152.96 crore, there would be a surplus of ₹ 1.5 crore in the coming financial year, the proposed budget said.

The ZP meeting was organised for three districts including Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla. ZP Chairperson Kathera Henry Christina chaired the budget meeting, in which Chief Whip in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Government Whip and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, MLC K.S Lakshmana Rao, MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, the ZPTC members participated. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Christina said that the development works suggested by the ZPTC members would be undertaken on a priority basis. “Funds will be released as soon as the Zilla Parisahd gets it as per the recommendation of the Sixteenth Finance Commission. A sum of ₹60 lakh has been spent on Kotappakonda festival on the suggestion of Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare V. Rajini and Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy. More than ₹60 lakh has been spent on providing study material to students in various schools,” she said.

