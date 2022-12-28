Guntur woman drowns in U.S. lake, her techie husband, another from Vizag are also feared drowned

December 28, 2022 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - GUNTUR

A woman from Guntur district, Haritha, the wife of a techie, drowned in a lake in Arizona in the U.S.A. on Tuesday while her husband and his friend from Visakhapatnam are also feared drowned in the water body.

The incident occurred when the three, who live in Arizona, went to the lake to celebrate Christmas. They reportedly stepped on the frozen water of the lake and were taking photographs when the ice caved in drawing the three into the waters.

Muddana Narayana Rao and his wife hailed from Palaparru village of Pedanandipadu mandal in Guntur district.

“A rescue team retrieved the body of Haritha, but could not trace Narayana Rao till nightfall,” Naresh Babu Chimmineni, brother-in-law of Mr. Narayana, told The Hindu over the phone from Palaparru. The rescue operation was likely to be resumed at day break, he said.

Mr. Narayana Rao had been working as a software employee and the couple had two children, who were safe, he informed.

He said he didn’t have any information about the friend of Mr. Narayana who accompanied them.