Guntur will see RATs in action from today

A spike in the number of novel coronavirus positive cases late on Wednesday night had prompted the district administration to declare a high alert across the district. Guntur district now tops the State with 20 positive cases, up by 11, in a single day. Three hundred and two samples were sent for testing.

The number of persons hailing from the district who have returned from the Delhi meeting has now been put at 200. The district administration has also identified 76 persons who have direct contact with the returnees.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, who conducted a meeting, announced several new measures, including setting up of rapid action teams (RATs) from Friday . Each team would have a specialised doctor in social and preventive medicine , DMHO and specialists in anaesthesia and general medicine to deal with the emerging situation.

Beds for quarantine

Mr. Ananda Kumar said arrangements were being made to provide 5,000 beds for quarantine.

The Collector said orders had been placed for one lakh masks and sanitisers, adding supply of essential commodities would continue.