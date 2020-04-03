Guntur to be on high alert as COVID-19 positive cases touch 20

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has called upon the personnel working in emergency services as part of a containment plan to spread COVID-19 to fight the scourge of the virus.

The district continues to be on high alert and the number of positive cases stand at 20, the Collector told reporters here on Friday.

Guntur would have a coronavirus testing centre which would start functioning from Saturday with a capacity to test 90 samples a day. Of the 382 persons tested so far, 264 persons tested negative, while the results of 120 samples are yet to arrive.

Red zone

As the number of cases have spiked over the last few days, areas in Old Guntur, Macherla, Karempudi, Mangalagiri have been placed under red zone and barricades erected to prevent free movement of people.

Mr. Samuel asked the revenue personnel to make a list of function halls, schools, colleges and private establishments which could be used as quarantine centres. In category 1, those establishments with a capacity to accommodate more than 100 should be listed, while in category 2, those with a capacity to accommodate less than 100 should be listed and arrangements should be made to provide food, beds and water.

All those manning the quarantine centres would be provided with N-95 masks, sanitisers and personal equipment. People who work in these centres should remove the dresses, wash them in detergent and only having a wash, should meet the family members, he advised.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and other officers were present.