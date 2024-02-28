ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur students bag first prize at national-level competition

February 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The third-year chemical engineering students of R.V.R. & J.C. Engineering College bagged the first prize and ₹1 lakh cash prize at a national-level competition held recently in Bengaluru, informed the college Chairman Rayapati Srinivas, in a statement released here on Wednesday.

A six-member team of students including G. Manoj, S.S. Srinag, P. Triveni, K. Triveni, C. Rajashekar, and M. Prasanna, along with faculty members K. Shobha and J. Kavitha, participated in the ‘Innovation Prototype Competition 2024’ conducted at the B.M.S. Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru. The presented their innovative project titled ‘Absorption of Textile Dyes Using Bio-Active Filter Beds’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US