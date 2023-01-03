Guntur stampede: TDP, not Vuyyuru Foundation, took permission for public meet, says Minister

January 03, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna has said that he would quit politics, if Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu can prove that he or his party did not conduct the public meeting in Guntur, where three people died in stampede on January 1 (Sunday) .

Addressing the media, along with Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajini, and YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appireddy, here on January 3 (Tuesday), Mr. Nagarjuna said that the TDP had applied for permission for the meeting on New Year.

“TDP Guntur Parliamentary Party president Tenali Sravan Kumar Party had requested the Police Department to grant permission for a public meeting with an estmated gathering of 10,000 people between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 1, in which Mr. Naidu was scheduled to participate. This meeting was scheduled to be held on the Old Vikas College campus at Sadasiva Nagar in Guntur,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

In response, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Guntur South Sub Division) Y. Jessy Prasanthi granted the permission.

The TDP has been claiming that the programme was not organised by it, but by Vuyyuru Foundation, an NGO founded by an NRI Vuyyuru Srinivasa Rao.

Showing the request letter of the TDP and permission letter of police for the public meeting, the Ministers demanded Mr. Naidu must take the responsibility, instead of shifting the blame on others.

He demanded the Police Department should registered a case against Mr. Naidu under the Sections 304 and 506 and take him into custody immediately.

Ex gratia distributed

Earlier in the day, the Ministers and Guntur Collector Venugopal Reddy handed over the cheques for ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the three persons who died in the stampede. Apart from this, the government has also provided ₹50,000 each to the injured in the same incident.