Guntur SP lends an ear to residents as part of his outreach programme

GUNTUR

19 October 2021 01:16 IST

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, K. Arif Hafeez on Monday evening visited Swarnabharathi Colony and talked to a few women regarding the issues they faced pertaining to traffic and law and order in their areas, as part of his outreach programme undertaken to improve policing.

“We want to reach out to people so that we can understand their issues. We want to ensure that they have the confidence to approach police directly and we want them to know that we are just a call away,” said the SP while touring areas and talking to residents.

During his interaction with women in Swarnabharathi Colony on Monday, while one pointed out to the dysfunctional CCTV, another informed him about the inadequate street lighting in the area and lack of surveillance that provides cover to miscreants.

Advertising

Advertising

The police responded to their concerns and arranged beat point books, increased surveillance and saw to it that streets get proper lighting with the help of municipal corporation officials. The road leading to the new Guntur railway station has also been transformed, with a fresh coat of paint, better lighting and increased surveillance.

SP adopts two areas

The SP adopted Venkatadripet near the new Guntur railway station and Satyanarayanapuram under Pattabhipuram police station limits.

The SP has so far visited areas in Kothapet, Nehru Nagar, Yanadi Colony, Suddapalli Donka, Yadava Bazaar in East Sub Division, KVP Colony, Srinivasarao Thota in Nagaramapalem police station limits, Sarada Colony in Arundelpet police station limits, Swarnabharathi Nagar in Nallapadu police station limits.

“The outreach programme has been commenced in areas of low-income groups as of now. We have identified the key issues here and will be taking remedial measures,” said Mr. Arif Hafeez.