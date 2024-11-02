ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur SP issues directives for strict punishments against drug-related offences, rowdy-sheeters

Published - November 02, 2024 06:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Satish Kumar advises court constables to work with station SHOs and police teams to promptly prepare evidence for court hearings and utilise Lok Adalats to resolve cases

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar interacting with court constables at a review meeting in Guntur on Saturday.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar on Saturday issued directives aimed at awarding stringent punishments for individuals involved in drug-related offenses and rowdy-sheet cases.

At a review meeting with court constables held at the Police Conference Hall, Mr. Kumar emphasised the need for rigorous legal follow-up to deter offenders and uphold public safety. He highlighted that 150 rowdy-sheeters across the district had cases pending against them, and said the trials should be expedited.

Mr. Kumar emphasised the enforcement of Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and city banishments where applicable. He called for heigtened focus on cases involving drugs, illicit liquor, and other NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) offences, aiming for convictions to act as a deterrent.

The SP further advised court constables to work with station SHOs and police teams to promptly prepare evidence for court hearings and utilise Lok Adalats to resolve cases. He stressed that constables should maintain integrity, and warned that involvement in any illegal activities would result in severe departmental action.

