GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guntur SP issues directives for strict punishments against drug-related offences, rowdy-sheeters

Satish Kumar advises court constables to work with station SHOs and police teams to promptly prepare evidence for court hearings and utilise Lok Adalats to resolve cases

Published - November 02, 2024 06:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar interacting with court constables at a review meeting in Guntur on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar interacting with court constables at a review meeting in Guntur on Saturday.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar on Saturday issued directives aimed at awarding stringent punishments for individuals involved in drug-related offenses and rowdy-sheet cases.

At a review meeting with court constables held at the Police Conference Hall, Mr. Kumar emphasised the need for rigorous legal follow-up to deter offenders and uphold public safety. He highlighted that 150 rowdy-sheeters across the district had cases pending against them, and said the trials should be expedited.

Mr. Kumar emphasised the enforcement of Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act and city banishments where applicable. He called for heigtened focus on cases involving drugs, illicit liquor, and other NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) offences, aiming for convictions to act as a deterrent.

The SP further advised court constables to work with station SHOs and police teams to promptly prepare evidence for court hearings and utilise Lok Adalats to resolve cases. He stressed that constables should maintain integrity, and warned that involvement in any illegal activities would result in severe departmental action.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.