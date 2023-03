March 04, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez conducted surprise inspections at various police stations limits in the city on Friday night. He visited various places, sought details of night patrols in the areas, and told subordinate officers to improve security at night. The recent attack of two minor boys on two security guards and vandalisation of various commercial shops during a single night had spread panic among residents in the city.