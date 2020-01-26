Andhra Pradesh

Guntur shuttlers have a memorable day with expert Martina Krocova

Former secretary of Guntur Club C. Ramesh interacting with shuttle coach Martina in Guntur.

As many as 40 young shuttle badminton players had the opportunity of getting trained under international coach Martina Krocova from Czech Republic, through the initiative of Gujjula Sudhakar Reddy(GSR) Badminton Academy and Guntur Club. The GSR Academy was held in memory of Mr. Sudhakar Reddy, an international shuttler from Guntur, and a coach who has trained the likes of Srikanth. Guntur Club former secretary C. Ramesh, secretary Nallmothu Sambasiva Rao were present.

