Guntur shared auto drivers have the last laugh

Under pressure from shared autorickshaw drivers, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has withdrawn check-posts meant to prevent overloaded ones from entering the city.

The police were now booking cases against errant drivers overloading rickshaws having a capacity for seven passengers.

Earlier, the Road Transport Authority, the Corporation and the police had jointly set up check-posts at all entry points.

On Friday, 30 drivers were booked and the police were continuing their drive, said city Deputy Transport Commissioner M.V Raja Ratnam. Shared autorickshaws are a common mode of transport for rural students studying in the city and those travelling here for work. They are permitted to carry up to seven passengers, but during peak hours about 15 are taken on board.

In the past, such rickshaws had contributed to a sizeable number of accidents. In 2017, 284 persons died and 862 persons were injured, according to the Guntur Urban Police.