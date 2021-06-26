Guntur sets a target of grounding 61,000 houses during special mela

The programme will be held from July 1 to 4

District Collector Vivek Yadav has directed the Housing, Revenue and Panchayat Raj officials to ensure that the special grounding mela of “Navaratnalu-Pedarandariki Illu,” scheme from July 1 to 4 is a grand success. The district administration has set a target of grounding 61,000 houses by July 4.

“Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the programme to ensure that no family is left without a roof on their head. A home provides security, comfort and dignity to the family. I congratulate the officers who have worked relentlessly in ensuring that foundation stone was laid for 10,000 houses and now, carry on the good work and ensure the target is achieved,” said Mr. Yadav.

The Collector asked the officers to motivate the beneficiaries and start the construction works and also ensure that the building material was placed at their disposal. He was also briefed about the programmes of the work by Project Director, Housing, Venugopala Rao.

As part of the special drive, 15,000 houses would be grounded at Narsaraopet, and Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar is the nodal officer; 20,000 houses would be grounded at Guntur division with Joint Collector, Development, P. Prasanthi as the nodal officer; 6,000 houses at Gurazala sub division to be monitored by Joint Collector, Aasara, K. Sridhar Reddy; 20,000 houses at Tenali to be supervised by Joint Collector, Housing, Anupama Anjali.

Assistant Collector Subham Bansal would be supervising the programme at the command control room in Guntur. Since the Chief Minister would be directly monitoring the programme, efforts should be on to ensure that the target is achieved, the Collector said.