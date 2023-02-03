ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur RVR and JC students get ethical hacking certificates

February 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The students of RVR and JC Engineering College, Guntur have received certifications after completing an ethical hacking course, said college president Rayapati Srinivasa Rao on Friday.

The college Principal Kolla Srinivas said that they offered the course with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. They gave the training to the MCA students of the college with the help of the Nasscom Foundation and TMI Consultancy and the technological support of Norton Lifelock.

These kind of specialisations in ethical hacking would help in preventing cybercrimes, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US