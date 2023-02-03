Guntur RVR and JC students get ethical hacking certificates

February 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The students of RVR and JC Engineering College, Guntur have received certifications after completing an ethical hacking course, said college president Rayapati Srinivasa Rao on Friday.

The college Principal Kolla Srinivas said that they offered the course with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. They gave the training to the MCA students of the college with the help of the Nasscom Foundation and TMI Consultancy and the technological support of Norton Lifelock.

These kind of specialisations in ethical hacking would help in preventing cybercrimes, he added.