Guntur reports 35 new cases

After a brief period of lull, Guntur district reported a total of 35 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally beyond 680.
Of the new cases reported, Guntur city recorded seven cases followed by nine in Mangalagiri, one each in Mannava (Ponnur) and Tadepalli, three in Sattenapalli, two in Narasaraopet and one each in Vemuru, Tenali, Chintalapati and Namburu.
Several residential areas including Brodiepet, Navabharat Nagar, Nallacheruvu in the city turned containment zones and barricades were erected.
District Collector and Incident Commander I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said new containment zones have been declared in view of the large scale outbreak of infection. On a side note, the three PG doctors of NRI Medical College who are undergoing treatment are recovering.
After convening a high-level meeting, the Collector asked the municipal commissioners to create awareness among people on the precautionary measures to be followed in containment zones.
