Guntur Railway Division achieves record in originating freight loading

April 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur Railway Division (GNT) achieved the highest-ever originating freight loading of 3.364 million tonne (MT) since its inception. “This feat was not just remarkable, but it was a testament to the dedication and hard work of every individual involved,” said Guntur Divisional Railway Manager M. Ramakrishna, here on Wednesday, while celebrating the achievement.

He further said that the Guntur division showcased its prowess by achieving the highest-ever incremental growth in loading, boasting a remarkable 21.6% increase compared to previous year. This achievement set a new benchmark within the South Central Railway (SCR), earning accolades and admiration from all quarters, he added.

With the second-highest ever freight revenue earning of ₹395.8 crore, Guntur proved its mettle once again. March 2024 witnessed Guntur achieving the highest-ever originating freight loading in a single month — a total of 4.1 lakh tonnage and a revenue of ₹47.09 crore. On this occasion, Mr. Ramakrishna appreciated the services of Divisional Operations Manager M. Dinesh Kumar and others for achieving the remarkable milestone.