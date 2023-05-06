Guntur powerlifting champion bags three gold and one bronze medal at Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship

May 06, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Powerlifting champion Sk. Sadia Almas from Mangalagiri in Guntur district won three gold and one bronze in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship, held in Kerala’s Alappuzha between May 1 and 6. Her father/coach Sk. Samdani said in a press release on Saturday that Sadia Almas won gold in Squat-190kg, Deadlift-160 Kg and grand total-427.5 kg apart from winning bronze in bench press-77.5 kg. She set a new record by lifting Squat-190 kg, he said. On this occasion, A.P. State Powerlifting Association president Prabhakar, secretary Suryanarayana and others congratulated both Sadia and Samdani.