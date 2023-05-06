HamberMenu
Guntur powerlifting champion bags three gold and one bronze medal at Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship

May 06, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Powerlifting champion Sk. Sadia Almas from Mangalagiri in Guntur district won three gold and one bronze in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship, held in Kerala’s Alappuzha between May 1 and 6. Her father/coach Sk. Samdani said in a press release on Saturday that Sadia Almas won gold in Squat-190kg, Deadlift-160 Kg and grand total-427.5 kg apart from winning bronze in bench press-77.5 kg. She set a new record by lifting Squat-190 kg, he said. On this occasion, A.P. State Powerlifting Association president Prabhakar, secretary Suryanarayana and others congratulated both Sadia and Samdani.

