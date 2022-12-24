  1. EPaper
Guntur police set fire to a tonne of cannabis seized in 2022

Repeat offenders will be booked under PD Act, denied bail, warns Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma

December 24, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
The Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma and other police officials setting the seized cannabis on fire, at Police Fire Range, here on Saturday.

The Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma and other police officials setting the seized cannabis on fire, at Police Fire Range, here on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Guntur police burnt around 10,424.3 kgs of cannabis seized in 146 cases over the last year across Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts, at Police Firing Range, Perecharla here on (December 24) Saturday.

Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma said they arrested 185 out of the total 215 accused, in 52 police stations in the five districts.

The police seized 4,667 kg in Guntur, 2,091 kg in Prakasam, 1,858 kg in Bapatla, 1,128 kg in Palnadu and 679 kg in Nellore. 

Mr. Varma warned that the police would book repeat offenders under the PD Act and would be denied bail. He said that majority of the cannabis was seized while it was in transportation.

In this programme, the SPs, including Arif Hafeez (Guntur), Vakul Zindal (Bapatla), Malika Garg (Prakasam), Ravi Sankar Reddy (Palnadu) and Srilakshmi, Additional SP, SEB Nellore and others participated.

