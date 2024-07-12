GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan Mohan Reddy, IPS officers Sunil Kumar, Anjaneyulu booked for custodial torture

“Based on a complaint lodged by then Narsapuram MP K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju and the present Undi MLA, we registered a case and took up investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Updated - July 12, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 03:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Nagarampalem police of Guntur district registered a case against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, IPS officers P.V. Sunil Kumar and P. Seetharamanjaneyulu and others, for allegedly torturing then Narsapuram Parliament Member K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju in 2021.

“Following a complaint lodged by Mr. Krishnam Raju, who is Undi MLA now, alleging that then Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General, senior IPS officer, Seetharamanjaneyulu, CID Additional Superintendent of Police, R. Vijay Paul tortured him in custody,” the police registered a case.

Mr. Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged that the CID police arrested him in May 2021, in Hyderabad, brought him to CID office located in Guntur and used third degree on him.

“The police officers tortured me in custody and did not follow the legal procedure. Then Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur, Superintendent, Dr. Prabhavathi gave false medical certificates,” the complainant alleged.

“The police officers beat me up severely in custody, did not allow medicines, took my mobile phone and tortured me to tell the password,” the then Narsapuram MP alleged.

Police registered case against Mr. Mohan Reddy, two senior police officers, an ASP, then GGH Superintendent and others on various charges. “Based on the complaint of the Undi MLA, we registered a case and took up investigation,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on July 12.

