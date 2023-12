December 09, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur Police have recovered 150 mobile phones worth around ₹40 lakh and handed them over them to their owners, here on Friday.

While distributing the phones to the victims, Guntur District Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez suggested the people lodge complaints with the police in case of missing their phones. On this occasion, he appreciated the Technical Analysis Wing (TAW) and IT Core Team personnel, who demonstrated technical expertise in recovering these phones.