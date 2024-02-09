Guntur police recover ₹2.50 lakh stolen money, arrest accused

February 09, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur police arrested an accused person, Thota Vasu Kumar (59), of Vijayawada and recovered ₹2,50,000 from him on Friday. Guntur District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi revealed that the accused was allegedly indulged in a theft case, involving a total of ₹2,68,300 from a victim, during a press conference.

He said that the victim, Boya Raju, a chilli farmer from Gadwal district in Telangana had come to Guntur to sell his chilli. After selling his product, the victim was planning to return to Kurnool and was boarding a bus at the APSRTC bus stand in Guntur on February 6 (Tuesday), when the accused allegedly stole the money from his bag, the police informed.

The accused was produced at the Guntur court and an investigation is on. The police added that the accused has already been named in three other cases in different stations.