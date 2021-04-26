Guntur police bust cricketbetting gang, three held

VIJAYAWADA

26 April 2021 00:13 IST

A car, ₹12 lakh in cash, six cellphones seized during a raid

The Nagarampalem police of Guntur (Urban) District Police have arrested three persons on charge of betting on cricket matches and seized a car, ₹12 lakh in cash, six cellphones and other material.

Disclosing this to the newsmen in Guntur on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) R.N. Ammireddy said acting on a tip-off, a team led by Shaik Moula Shariff raided an abandoned area near the Old Zilla Parishad quarters and arrested Potla Srinivas Rao, Kantheti Surya Teja and Shaik Nagulmeera Vali, all natives of Guntur district.

During investigation, it was revealed that Srinivas, a realtor by profession, had roped in Surya Teja, a chartered accountant, and Nagulmeera working with the main accused, Srinivas, for ₹12,000 per month to collect and give money to punters.

The gang was betting on the ongoing IPL matches. Bank accounts of the accused are being verified, the SP said.

Srinivas, his accomplice Surya Teja and two others Rehan and Sai allegedly planned to kill Nagulmeera as there was ₹37 lakh difference in the amount earned through bettings. The four persons allegedly kidnapped the employee and thrashed him at Brundavan Gardens, Mr. Ammireddy said.

A case under the Sections 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and under the Section 3 and 4 of Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act has been registered. Efforts are on to nab the remaining two members of the gang, the SP added.