Guntur police arrest two drug peddlers, seize MDMA

The Kothapet police of Guntur district arrested two drug peddlers, Sk. Yousuf Sharif and Battu Donalf alias Tony, natives of Guntur, and seized 66.26 grams MDMA from them on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the team led by East Division DSP Abdul Azeez and Kothapet CI M. Veeraiah arrested the accused near bus stand and seized the MDMA from their possession. The accused procured the drug from a supplier from Bengaluru and were arrested while they were trying to share the stock, said Guntur SP S. Satish Kumar.

Police seized one mobile phone, drug tube, a portable electronic weighing machine and other electronic equipment from them, the SP said. A case under NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on, Mr. Satish Kumar said.

