GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guntur police arrest two drug peddlers, seize MDMA

Published - October 18, 2024 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothapet police of Guntur district arrested two drug peddlers, Sk. Yousuf Sharif and Battu Donalf alias Tony, natives of Guntur, and seized 66.26 grams MDMA from them on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the team led by East Division DSP Abdul Azeez and Kothapet CI M. Veeraiah arrested the accused near bus stand and seized the MDMA from their possession. The accused procured the drug from a supplier from Bengaluru and were arrested while they were trying to share the stock, said Guntur SP S. Satish Kumar.

Police seized one mobile phone, drug tube, a portable electronic weighing machine and other electronic equipment from them, the SP said. A case under NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on, Mr. Satish Kumar said.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.