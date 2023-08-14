Guntur Police arrest four burglary suspects

August 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur district police have arrested four persons accused of nine housebreaking and theft cases across the State and recovered 294 grams of gold, 800 grams of silver and ₹75,000 cash. The worth of the total recovered property is estimated to be ₹16.5 lakh.

Addressing a press conference on August 14 (Monday), Guntur district Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez said that the police also recovered some foreign currency which was related to a theft case reported in Samarlakota, from the accused.

Mr. Hafeez said that the accused are identified as T. Siva Kumar of West Godavari, V. Bhavani Sankar and V. Siva Nageswara Rao of Mangalagiri in Guntur, and L. Lokeswara Rao of Visakhapatnam.