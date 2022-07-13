Guntur: Patience is key to crack Civil Services exams, says UPSC topper

Awareness session held at Vignan Deemed to be University

Patience is key to crack the Civil Services examinations, V. Sanjana Simha, who secured the 37 th rank in the UPSC examinations and third rank in the APPSC Group-1 has said.

She was addressing the students of Vignan Deemed to be University at an awareness session on the topic “How to crack the civils exams?” on Wednesday.

Ms. Sanjana Simha said that she used to practise old question papers to understood the pattern of questions.

“One must not be disappointed if they fail in their first or second attempts. Trying again with patience holds the key. Taking guidance of experts is also important. Hard work, diligence, dedication are the mantras for success. Candidates must accord a high priority to the analysis of subjects. It is not important how many books you have read and how many hours you have studied,” she said.

Ms. Sanjana Simha advised the candidates to understand the syllabus first.

Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman of Vignan Educational Institutions, congratulated Ms. Sanjana Simha. Later, She, along with her husband Harsha were felicitated.

University Vice-Chancellor P. Nagabhushan was present on the occasion.

Two faculty members of Vignan University— Wiggins Bakka and M. Pallavi— have also secured ranks in Group-1 examinations.