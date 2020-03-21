Guntur on high alert

Guntur, a trading and commercial hub and the land of Red Chilli, is known for export of commercial crops. For many years, the district has been frequented by many foreign nationals, including many from Asian countries, and thus the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus has generated a high alert from the district authorities.

Even though not even a single positive case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the district, Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar says that the district administration has begun taking precautions. All educational institutions, parks and stadiums have been asked to close down till further orders.

At least three persons suspected of showing symptoms of the virus infection have been kept under observation. As many as 875 persons who have returned from foreign countries have also been asked to follow self-quarantine.

The samples of two persons who have returned from East Asian countries have been sent to Vijayawada and they have been admitted at the isolation ward in the Fever Hospital at Gorantla.

GO on public safety

This follows the release of a government order, GO Ms No. 189, on public safety that advised all the foreign returnees isolation in their homes for a minimum period of 14 days. The family members should also inform the authorities about foreign returnees and restrict their travel. Any violation of the order would be viewed seriously and action would be taken against them under Section 188 of IPC. In extreme cases, their passports and visas could be impounded.