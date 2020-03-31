Guntur officials trace 184 persons who attended Nizamuddin event

The Guntur district administration has identified 184 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin, in Delhi in which more than 1,000 persons from all over the country as well as from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia took part between March 15 and 17. As of March 31, 24 persons linked with the event have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country.

Hunt for 39 persons

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that out of 184 persons who have returned from Delhi on March 18, 145 persons have been identified and tests for infection of coronavirus were conducted on 103 persons. Thirty nine persons who have gone to Nizamuddin are yet to be traced. The police and task force personnel are on the job of tracing the 39 persons.

The district has so far recorded nine positive cases, who are among the 103 persons tested during last week. Four persons of them were from Guntur city, two from Macherla and one person is from Karempudi.

Appeal to people

“I am appealing to the remaining persons who have not been tested to voluntarily disclose their identities to the administration and get themselves tested. There is no reason to panic as 80 per cent of those infected will not show any symptoms, 15 per cent need hospitalisation and 4 per cent need ICU treatment,” said the Collector.

He further said that home quarantine has been advised to those with recent travel history to Delhi. Eighteen members admitted to isolation ward at the Katuri Medical College have been discharged and advised to observe home quarantine till April 20.

The Collector said prohibitory orders are in place in Guntur, Macherla and Karempudi and violators will be prosecuted under Disaster Management Act, 2005. The relaxation of lockdown would be in effect from 6 am till 11 am.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation began sanitising areas in Sangadigunta, where persons with travel history to Delhi have been identified.

Contact tracing is on

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said essential commodities would be continually provided at ration shops till April 14 and the second spell would commence from April 15. Each beneficiary would get 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of red dal and one kg of sugar. All kirana shops have been asked to supply the 11 identified essential commodities.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that the the process of identifying the primary contacts of 184 persons who have gone to Delhi is on and said that the rule to observe social distancing would be made more stringent.