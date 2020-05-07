Guntur officials gear up for influx of workers, students

Moving on from containment of COVID-19, the local administration faces the onerous task of dealing with an influx of migrant workers and students from neighbouring States and abroad in the coming days.

Sources in the government expect a minimum influx of 10,000-15,000 in every district and the local administration has been asked to take steps to ensure community quarantine centres are in place. In the case of foreign returnees, there is a proposal for paid quarantine in hotels and the officers are working on costing of this proposal.

The government has issued guidelines on community quarantine and has begun equipping village/ward secretariats with quarantine facilities. Each village secretariat is to be equipped with 10-15 beds and the local administration is identifying more such facilities.

Meanwhile, the woes of daily workers, students on their way home have been increasing. With no clear policy on the movement of migrant workers, the local administration is confused. At some check-posts, the police are not allowing anyone on foot or by vehicle, while one can see small groups of daily workers walking on the national highways.

Boat intercepted

From risking their lives by travelling in country boats, to hiding in containers to evade the police, people are forced to take risks which can endanger their lives. In the early hours of Wednesday, four students travelling by a boat were caught by the police while they were trying to cross the River Krishna at Pondugula village. The students took a boat from Vadavalli village and were planning to proceed to Prakasam, their home district.

“We were alerted by villagers and we took another boat to reach them. We urge people not to take chances, ’’ said a police officer.

Early on Thursday, a group of migrant workers heading for Visakhapatnam from Martur in Prakasam district in a container were caught by the Gurazala police at Pondugula.

Police say the Revenue Department should enumerate the workers and arrange for their transportation.

As the lockdown enters the last phase, confusion persists over the fate of migrant workers.