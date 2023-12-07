ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur neurologist chosen member of Asian Stroke Advisory Panel

December 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Vijaya, a senior neurologist at Lalitha Hospitals in Guntur, was inducted as a member of the Asian Stroke Advisory Panel (ASAP) by its Chairman Prof. Tsong Chai Lee in their 51st meeting held in Hong Kong on November 30.

Established in 1996, Asian Stroke Advisory Panel is dedicated to sharing the best practices in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of brain stroke, discussing strategies to raise awareness on stroke in Asian countries, said Dr. Vijaya. 

From each country, two active members are selected as the Asian Stroke Advisory Panel members. Dr. Vijaya has been invited as the key opinion leader on stroke from India.

The panel members will help organise education programmes, and spread awareness about stroke through continuing medical education programmes, meetings and webinars in their countries, she said.

Dr. Vijaya attended the Asian Pacific Stroke Conference 2023 held in Hong Kong from December 1 to 3. She also interacted with experts from Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, China, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

