Guntur, Narasaraopet to be in total lockdown till month-end

The lockdown restrictions will continue to be in force in Guntur and Narsaraopet till the end of May, while in other towns, the local administration will take measures for a graded opening of commercial activities.

While this effectively means that residents of these two towns will continue to have to remain indoors and all commercial establishments would remain closed, there would be some relaxation in buffer zones, as announced by the local administration.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and DIG P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that all lockdown protocols would be followed in Guntur and Narsaraopet. However, in areas where no new cases have been reported in the last 28 days, there will be some relaxation from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Mangaldas Nagar, Koretipadu, Chaitanyapuri Colony, LB Nagar and Nallacheruvu are being declared as containment buffer zones.

In Guntur city, there would no opening of malls, schools and colleges, hotels, multiplexes and saloons, the Collector said.

In other towns, the local administration will take steps for a graded exit from the lockdown . While most commercial establishments can be opened till 7 p.m., sports centres can be opened after ensuring compliance with social distancing protocols.

Wearing of masks has been made compulsory and a fine of Rs. 1,000 fine would be levied on those who spit in public places, the Collector said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that that the lockdown would continue to be in force in most parts of Guntur Urban Police limits, including Guntur town, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli towns, as fresh cases have been reported in the last 15 days.

The number of positive cases in the district stands at 417 and 20,000 tests have been conducted so far.