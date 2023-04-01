HamberMenu
Guntur Municipal Corporation collects ₹115 crore property tax at 78.43% for 2022-23

First revenue division accounts for the highest collection of ₹40 crore

April 01, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total ₹115 crore revenue was collected through property tax by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), against the target of ₹146 crore for the financial year 2022-23 which ended on March 31.

According to the information provided by the office of the GMC Commissioner Chekuri Kirti, the revenue collection touched 78.43% of the estimates.

Property tax has been collected from a total of 1,92,715 assessments (properties) in the city, out of which 54,057 assessments are in the first revenue division, 44,426 in the second, 48,327 in the third and 45,905 assessments in the fourth revenue division. The tax collected and the total demand for the first revenue division are ₹40 crore and 48 crore (which amounts to 83.77% realisation); the second division ₹26 crore and ₹35 crore (75.45%); the third ₹23 crore and ₹29 crore (78.81%); and the fourth ₹25 crore and ₹34 crore (73.55%). 

According to the GMC officials, one of the reasons for not reaching the target is the long pending dues from certain property owners.

