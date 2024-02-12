Guntur Municipal Corporation advises citizens to use boiled water for drinking purpose after suspected diarrhoea outbreak

February 12, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has appealed to the citizens to boil the water being supplied by the civic body and cool it down before using it for drinking purpose. The advisory has been issued after hundreds of people were found to be suffering from vomiting, loose motions and other symptoms of diarrhoea owing to suspected water contamination.

In a release on February 12 (Monday), Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that some people had been admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) with complaints of vomiting and loose motions. She advised the citizens to use treated water for drinking purpose.

The Municipal Commissioner visited the areas from where suspected diarrhoea cases were reported and interacted with the patients who have been discharged from the hospital after treatment and the family members of patients undergoing treatment in the GGH.

She also inspected Bharahimam Panja, Pakeer Gudem and other localities on Ponnur Road and collected water samples to trace the concentration of chlorine. She enquired about the quality of the water being supplied to the citizens.

Ms. Chekuri served a show-cause notice on Kiranmai, a ward amenity secretary of the GMC, for not participating in the house-to-house survey to identify the health issues in the area.

She said that citizens identified with symptoms of diarrohoea were being shifted to hospital. She suggested the residents to dial 0863-2345103 for water-related problems, adding that a control room was working round the clock to help the citizens.