ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur Municipal Commissioner warns against negligence in upkeep of sanitation

Published - October 28, 2024 10:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

During inspections in Pandaripuram and Ashok Nagar, the Commissioner orders strict measures, including the suspension of local sanitation secretary M. Rajakumari for negligence

Sambasiva Rao M.

GMC Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspecting sanitation works in Guntur city on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is cracking down on negligence in sanitation work while bolstering public grievance redressal measures. GMC Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu expressed dissatisfaction over recurring lapses despite ongoing initiatives, including a 90-day special sanitation drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

During inspections in Pandaripuram and Ashok Nagar, Mr. Sreenivasulu ordered strict measures, including the suspension of local sanitation secretary M. Rajakumari for negligence, on Monday.

Mr. Sreenivasulu emphasised the need for 100% waste collection to prevent garbage buildup on streets, directing hefty fines for commercial entities improperly disposing of waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspecting infrastructure issues, Mr. Sreenivasulu addressed lighting concerns along Ashok Nagar Main Road and directed immediate repairs. He also mandated the swift clearance of construction material obstructing drainage systems. He assessed progress on the Sankar Vilas Railway Overbridge (ROB) marking in Arundelpet, instructing authorities to expedite the process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The GMC has also reinforced its ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ and Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programmes, facilitating swift response to citizen complaints. Mr. Srinivasulu reviewed 25 grievances submitted through Dial Your Commissioner, directing departments to address street lighting issues within 24 hours. He stressed the importance of field inspections by department heads to ensure complaint resolution.

During a PGRS meeting, which logged 64 complaints covering areas such as sanitation, water supply, road encroachments, and health, Mr. Sreenivasulu emphasised a timely and thorough approach, directing officials to maintain registers in each department and notify complainants once their issues are resolved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US