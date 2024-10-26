Guntur Municipal Commissioner directs speedy completion of infrastructure and water supply works

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Puli Srinivasulu has issued directives to ensure timely completion of development projects and immediate repairs of potholes within the city. During an inspection of areas including Ratnapuri Colony, Mallikarjunapeta, and Ratnagiri Nagar, the Commissioner emphasised that works under contract agreements should adhere to set schedules, on Friday.

Commissioner Srinivasulu visited various locations and reviewed sanitation, water supply, road encroachments, and occupancy applications. He instructed the engineering officials to promptly begin projects awarded through tenders, warning of action if contractors delay. Observing garbage accumulation in residential zones of Mallikarjunapeta, he reprimanded the sanitary inspector and instructed regular cleaning efforts.

During his inspection at Ratnapuri Colony, the Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of silt and encroachments affecting the outfall drains. He also examined the under-utilized gas crematorium at Bongaralabeedu, built with 14th Finance Commission funds, and directed officials to make it operational.

Residents of Ratnagiri Nagar reported interrupted drinking water supply due to motor issues. Commissioner Srinivasulu instructed immediate repairs and assured tanker supply until the pipeline issue is resolved. He warned of criminal action if tanker drivers demand money from residents.

Deputy Mayor V. Balavajrababu, along with senior officials and health inspectors, accompanied the Commissioner during his inspection tour.