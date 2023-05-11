ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur MEPMA official suspended, three others face action for diverting ₹1.04 crore SHG funds

May 11, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

The funds were released to eight SHGs using fake papers, internal inquiry is on, says Project Director

The Hindu Bureau

The Mission for Elimination of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEPMA) initiated action against the staff in Guntur who ‘unauthorisedly’ diverted Self-Help Group (SHG) funds to the tune of ₹1 .04 crore, on Thursday. 

The staff, including City Mission Manager (CMM) Deepa, and three Resource Persons (RPs) Kavitha, Pushpalatha and Kanakalatha, indulged in the fund diversion, said P. Venkata Narayana, Project Director of MEPMA, Guntur. He said that MEPMA Mission Director V. Vijaya Lakshmi suspended the CMM and imposed a cut in the salaries of the three RPs, apart from blocking their logins. 

Mr. Venkata Narayana said that the accused staff had released the amount through the Union Bank to eight SHGs, in an unauthorised manner by uploading wrong documents in the government and banker portals. The MEPMA higher officials noticed this anomaly on April 28 and action was initiated immediately, he added. “An internal inquiry is in progress and the money is being recovered from the SHGs,” he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the total ₹1.04 crore, the banker had held about ₹20 lakh as corpus fund and more than ₹40 lakh had been recovered from the SHGs by Thursday. The remaining amount has to be recovered from the 80 members of the SHGs, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US