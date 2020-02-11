Guntur Medical College gets two more DM (Neurology) seats

The Guntur Medical College (GMC) has now four PG seats in DM Neurology, which is set to give a fillip to the department and boost research into various neurological disorders. The seats will be open for admission during the year 2020-2021.

With this, the GMC has the highest number of DM Neurology seats among the other government medical colleges in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana such as, SVIMS, Tirupati, Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College (Hyderabad). The NIMS, Hyderabad, which is now a Deemed-to-be University has eight seats.

The decision of the Board of Directors of Medical Council of India to double the number of seats in DM Neurology comes close on the heels of a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited the Guntur Medical College in November last year and interacted with hospital staff and patients and later directed the Health Department to ensure that the number of seats in super-speciality departments increased.

The Board of Governors of MCI, has met recently in New Delhi to study the accessor’s report after an inspection was held in the department of Neurology in the first week of January. The board of governors after finding that there are adequate facilities and infrastructure in the Department of Neurology doubled the seats.

Head of Department, Neurology, N.V Sundarachary, said that the infrastructure available in the Department of Neurology is on par with central Deemed-to-be Medical universities like NIMHANS, AIIMS and JIPMER. The department has been offering services like sleep lab, 24 X7 stroke unit, NICU, Neurorehabilitation centre, Adams seminar hall and many more.

“The Neurology Department has emerged as a centre of neurocare for the people across Telugu States and our students are also producing a significant number of research papers. The department is working with ICMR in stroke research and the stroke unit here is in the national network,’’ said Dr. Sundarachary, who has established several units with the help of donors.

GMC principal G. Subba Rao, GGH superintendent S. Babulal congratulated Dr. Sundara Chary and his team U. Veeramma and G. Ramakrishna for getting a greater number of PG seats.