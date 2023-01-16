Guntur Medical College alumni to sponsor ₹95 crore for mother-child facility at GGH

January 16, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - GUNTUR

The alumni of Guntur Medical College (GMC) are extending financial assistance of ₹95 crore for the construction of a new building for Maternal and Child Health Centre at the Government General Hospital, Guntur.

The old students, particularly those who are in North America, embarked on this initiative about seven years ago after a major incident happened at GGH-Guntur in which a ten-day old baby died from a rat bite at the hospital.

The old students’ association, known as Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA), have been contributing about ₹95 crore. “So far, we have collected more than ₹50 crore and are striving for the remaining balance, for the same cause,” Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy, former president of GMCANA told The Hindu.

In fact, when the project was decided, it was estimated that it would cost around ₹65 crore. At that time, it was announced that the Government of India would contribute ₹20 crore, the State government’s share was ₹15 crore and the remaining ₹30 crore from the contribution of the GMCANA. But, during COVID-19, things changed and both the governments postponed the proposal and were unable to release the funds for construction of the new building at GGH, Guntur.

At this juncture, the GMCANA members took a pledge to construct the five-storied super-specialty hospital block with 600 beds (300 for neonatal care and 300 for maternal care) even though the governments would not come forward.

Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy, who is based in Denison, Texas, said that their association is committed to the construction of the building with world-class standards for the benefit of the poor. He said that as the GGH has been serving as a referral hospital for more than five districts, this new infrastructure would help the patients a lot.

“This project is close to our heart. We studied here at GMC free of cost and are now well settled in the United States. Now, we are spending at least $60,000 to $70,000 for the same medicines in America for our children. We think it is our minimum responsibility to give something back to our motherland and hospital,” Dr. Srinivasa Reddy observed.

On Monday, Dr. Srinivasa Reddy visited the hospital along with MLA Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, Guntur East Assembly Constituency and other old students of the GMC have visited the GGH Guntur and enquired with the Superintendent of the Hospital Dr. N. Prabhavathi, over the progress of the building, which is under construction.

Mr. Mustafa said that he would ensure maximum support from the State government to complete the building.

Dr. Srinivasa Reddy said he hoped that they would be able to mobilise the remaining money from the donors and complete the construction of the building in the next couple of years.

ADVERTISEMENT