Guntur Mayor, followers booked for derogatory comments on Naidu, Pawans

Updated - November 17, 2024 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Arundapet police book case based on complaint filed by TDP leaders

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor K. Manohar Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Arundelpet police booked a case against Guntur Mayor K. Manohar Naidu and a few other YSR Congress Party leaders for making objectionable comments against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan while the duo were Opposition leaders. 

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Telugu Desam Party leaders on Saturday, November 17, alleging that the Mayor and his followers, last year, made derogatory comments against Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan when Mr. Naidu was arrested. The investigation is on.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

