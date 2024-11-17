 />
Guntur Mayor, followers booked for derogatory comments on Naidu, Pawans

Arundapet police book case based on complaint filed by TDP leaders

Updated - November 17, 2024 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor K. Manohar Naidu.

Arundelpet police booked a case against Guntur Mayor K. Manohar Naidu and a few other YSR Congress Party leaders for making objectionable comments against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan while the duo were Opposition leaders. 

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Telugu Desam Party leaders on Saturday, November 17, alleging that the Mayor and his followers, last year, made derogatory comments against Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan when Mr. Naidu was arrested. The investigation is on.

Published - November 17, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party / state politics

