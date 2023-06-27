HamberMenu
Guntur Mayor denies MLA’s allegation of irregularities in park works

Works given on nomination basis in violation of norms, alleges Mustafa

June 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling YSR Congress Party’s Guntur East MLA Md. Mustafa on Tuesday alleged irregularities in certain works worth ₹6 crore related to the renovation of Gandhi Park in the Guntur Municipal Corporation, which, he said, were given on ‘nomination basis in violation of norms’. 

In the recently concluded Council meeting also, he raised the issue and demanded that the GMC make all the details related to the works public.

Denying the allegations, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu told The Hindu that they had spent a total of ₹4.35 crore on the park development works, out of which only ₹12 lakh worth of works were sanctioned on nomination basis, including four works which were unique in nature.

“We have executed 16 different works in the park which included landscape and hardscape works, entrance arch, elevation, gate erection, ticket counter room construction, flash pad, fish aquarium, dinosaur structural repair works and painting, clock tower repair works and painting, culvert construction, and pavements construction. Other works like remodelling of old museum, granite laying, compound wall development, different art forms with automobile waste material, and decorative lighting were also taken up.

Mr. Naidu said that all the works were completed and the park would be opened for public soon.

