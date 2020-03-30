Andhra Pradesh

Guntur market yard may be reopened in a few days: GVL

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the chilli market yard at Guntur is likely to be reopened in a few days after the concerns arising from the COVID-19 scare are addressed.

“I have discussed the problems faced by chilli farmers in Guntur and Prakasam districts with the officials of the Central and the State governments and necessary remedial action has been initiated,” a release quoted him as saying.

Cocoon market

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he had sought the reopening of the cocoon market in Hindupur to help 3,000 mulberry farmers in Anantapur district and steps were taken for the transportation of ammonia required for the operation of cold storages. Besides, he requested the Indian Railways to provide rakes for moving mango consignments across the country.

The BJP leader said that he had spoken to the officials of the Governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and etc. for addressing the grievances of Telugu migrants and help was on the way.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 11:00:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/guntur-market-yard-may-be-reopened-in-a-few-days-gvl/article31211788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY