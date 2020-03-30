Guntur market yard may be reopened in a few days: GVL

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the chilli market yard at Guntur is likely to be reopened in a few days after the concerns arising from the COVID-19 scare are addressed.

“I have discussed the problems faced by chilli farmers in Guntur and Prakasam districts with the officials of the Central and the State governments and necessary remedial action has been initiated,” a release quoted him as saying.

Cocoon market

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he had sought the reopening of the cocoon market in Hindupur to help 3,000 mulberry farmers in Anantapur district and steps were taken for the transportation of ammonia required for the operation of cold storages. Besides, he requested the Indian Railways to provide rakes for moving mango consignments across the country.

The BJP leader said that he had spoken to the officials of the Governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and etc. for addressing the grievances of Telugu migrants and help was on the way.