Guntur man held for posting fake letter of Vijayamma on social media

July 01, 2022 22:15 IST

Accused forged the signature of CM’s mother, claim CID sleuths

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have arrested Garlapati Venkateswara Rao of Dharanikota village, Guntur district, for allegedly posting a fake letter stating that Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has resigned from the YSR Congress Party.

The accused had forged the signature of Ms. Vijayamma and posted the letter on a social media group, the officials said in a release on Friday.

Following a complaint, the CID police registered a case on relevant charges and arrested Venkateswara Rao on June 29 and produced him in the court.

The police made a vain bid to serve a notice under Section 41-A CrPC, but his family members did not cooperate with the police, and the accused had tried to escape from his house, the officials said.

As per the directions of the court, a team of doctors conducted medical tests and gave a fitness certificate, which was produced before the magistrate, the officials added.