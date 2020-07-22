Andhra Pradesh

Guntur man dies after ‘beaten by police’ for not wearing a mask

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR 22 July 2020 15:07 IST
Updated: 22 July 2020 15:07 IST

A 25-year-old man died of severe head injuries after allegedly being beaten up by a sub inspector at Chirala.

The man, identified as Atcherla Kiran Kumar, is from Guntur. On Sunday, he was driving on his motorcycle when he was stopped by Chirala Two Town Sub Inspector, Vijaya Kumar, and then was allegedly beaten up for not wearing a mask.

His relatives alleged that the man was severely beaten up and sustained severe head injuries, but police deny the charges, and say the victim slipped and fell from the motor cycle under the influence of alcohol.

Advertising
Advertising

He was later brought to Government General Hospital, Guntur and shifted to a private hospital for better treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
police
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...