Andhra Pradesh

Guntur man dies after ‘beaten by police’ for not wearing a mask

A 25-year-old man died of severe head injuries after allegedly being beaten up by a sub inspector at Chirala.

The man, identified as Atcherla Kiran Kumar, is from Guntur. On Sunday, he was driving on his motorcycle when he was stopped by Chirala Two Town Sub Inspector, Vijaya Kumar, and then was allegedly beaten up for not wearing a mask.

His relatives alleged that the man was severely beaten up and sustained severe head injuries, but police deny the charges, and say the victim slipped and fell from the motor cycle under the influence of alcohol.

He was later brought to Government General Hospital, Guntur and shifted to a private hospital for better treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

