Guntur man attempts suicide allegedly after being duped of ₹25 lakh in sand mining deal

Family accuses local YSRCP leader of failing to repay the money after luring them into the deal

December 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man attempted suicide in Guntur allegedly after his family was duped of ₹25 lakh in a sand mining deal.

Md. Noushad, a resident of Guntur, consumed rat poison on December 14 and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to Noushad’s brother Muzeeb Ur Rahman, they had given their hard-earned savings to Panthagani Aashiq Sunny, a YSRCP leader, in 2020. “Mr. Sunny, a follower of YSRCP’s Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, had approached us to invest in a sand reach that he had secured, and promised substantial returns. We trusted his words, given his association with a prominent political figure,’‘ Mr. Muzeeb said.

However, Mr. Sunny failed to repay the money and despite approaching MP Suresh and filing two separate police complaints, they did not get justice. Unable to bear the huge loss, Noushad tried to take his life, Mr. Muzeeb added.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Suresh said he had suggested an amicable resolution when approached by both parties. He could not intervene directly as the transaction occurred without his knowledge. Mr. Sunny admitted to incurring losses due to the government policies regulating sand mining, he said.

He warned of legal action against Mr. Muzeeb’s family for tarnishing his public image. 

Meanwhile, TDP Guntur East leader Md. Nazeer demanded justice to the affected family and urged the YSRCP leaders to return the money. Mr. Nazeer accused the MP of using political power to intimidate the family.

