Guntur govt. hospital performs a record 11 plastic surgeries in a day

July 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

A record 11 plastic surgeries were performed on Friday (July 14) at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur.

Dr. Y. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of the GGH, told The Hindu that it was the best ever single day performance in the 50-year history of the plastic surgery department in the hospital.

The surgeries were done from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all the patients are doing good. “The doctors in the hospital have taken up the challenge in order to create awareness among the public on World Plastic Surgery Day on July 15 (Saturday), which is also being celebrated as Indian Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Day in commemoration of the services of Sushruta,” he said, adding “we consider Sushruta as the father of plastic surgery in India, who did it way back in the sixth century B.C.”

Generally three to four surgeries were performed in a day with each taking three to four hours. On Friday, they used two operation theatres and engaged two dedicated teams comprising six anaesthetics, seven surgeons, eight nurses and other staff, for the task, Dr. Kumar said.