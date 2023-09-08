Guntur gets Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan award with third rank, wins ₹25 lakh prize money

September 08, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri received the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Award for the year 2023, from Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement on September 8, Commissioner Keerthi informed that the award ceremony was held at a meeting organized at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on September 7.

Ms. Keerthi said that the cleanliness on the roads, increasing green cover, widening roads and others contributed to achieving this award. The GMC has received a prize money of ₹25 lakh along with the award, which could be used for the development activities in the city.

Guntur stood in the third rank in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards in the category of 3 to 10 lakh populated cities in the country and it is the only city to receive this award from across the south India in this category.