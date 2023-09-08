HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Guntur gets Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan award with third rank, wins ₹25 lakh prize money

Guntur stood in the third rank in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards in the category of 3 to 10 lakh populated cities in the country

September 08, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri received the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Award for the year 2023, from Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. 

In a statement on September 8, Commissioner Keerthi informed that the award ceremony was held at a meeting organized at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on September 7. 

Ms. Keerthi said that the cleanliness on the roads, increasing green cover, widening roads and others contributed to achieving this award. The GMC has received a prize money of ₹25 lakh along with the award, which could be used for the development activities in the city. 

Guntur stood in the third rank in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards in the category of 3 to 10 lakh populated cities in the country and it is the only city to receive this award from across the south India in this category.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.